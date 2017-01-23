Cleveland man treats Cincinnati area veterans to Garth Brooks concert

Two local veterans enjoyed the Garth Brooks concert at U.S. Bank Arena Sunday night thanks to a generous superfan.

Jeffrey "Bubba" Strauss reached out to FOX19 NOW several weeks ago. The Cleveland man has been to more than 30 Garth Brooks concerts.



[PREVIOUS: Garth Brooks superfan looking to take Tri-State veteran to Cincinnati concert]



He said that he had an extra ticket to the concert on Jan. 22 and wanted to take a Cincinnati area veteran with him for free.

After the story aired, FOX19 NOW received several responses from veterans and their loved ones. Those were passed on to Strauss. He ended up purchasing several more tickets so that more veterans could attend the concert with him.

Some of those veterans ended up saying they could not attend the concert, so Strauss decided to take veterans Chris Harrison and Paul Sinkking, along with some of their loved ones.

"Being able to go to a concert you didn't think you would be able to afford, and all of a sudden you get to go to it, it's awesome," Harrison said.

Strauss took them all out to dinner at McCormick and Schmick's Sunday night before the concert.

"We'll be able to talk afterward, and I met new friends, so something that we'll carry on," Strauss said. "I think that's neat."

Both veterans have said that Strauss' act of kindness meant a lot to them.

Strauss believes that Sunday night's concert will go down as one of the best concerts he has ever been to. He said it was his way of saying thank you to our servicemen and women.

