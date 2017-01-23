Cruiser cam: Bengals’ Adam Jones tells cop ‘I hope you die tomorrow’ after arrest

Footage from a Cincinnati Police cruiser camera shows the moments after Bengals Cornerback Adam Jones was arrested earlier this month.

In 20 minute expletive-ridden video, Jones tells the officer to “suck my d***,” and “f*** you, b****” multiple times from the backseat of the cop car.

He also tells the officer "I hope you die tomorrow" after repeatedly asking the officer about the charges he's facing.

Watch the video in the player above. Mobile web users can watch at this link

Jones, 33, allegedly became unruly at the Millennium Hotel on Jan. 3. He pushed the man, poked his eye and then refused to cooperate with police, according to a criminal complaint.

“You didn’t even hear me out before you locked me up,” Jones tells the officer.

The cop can be heard telling Jones he was “kicking and acting ridiculous” before entering the cruiser.

Jones, 33, allegedly became unruly at the Millennium Hotel and is accused of spitting on a nurse on staff at the Hamilton County jail as he was being booked on January 3.

"I would spit on your a** if I could," Jones tells the officer as they near the jailhouse.

He is accused of spitting on a jail nurse as she tried to get his vitals, which is part of normal protocol.

He is charged with three misdemeanor charges: assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

“We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behavior. The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The Club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology, however, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans," a statement from the Bengals said.

Adam Jones' attorney's issued the following statement:

"Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January. Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law-enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis. As it related to the allegations, and upon advice of counsel, Mr. Jones will not be commenting upon legal proceedings at this time. Mr. Jones is committed to the process of counseling and anger management, in order to ensure that such situations never occur in the future. Adam loves Cincinnati and considers it home. He sincerely apologizes to the officers, the Cincinnati Bengals organization and all the fans in Cincinnati."

Jones, whose address is listed in court paperwork as Atlanta, Georgia, signed a three-year contract before the past Bengals season.

This is not his first arrest during his 10-year NFL career.

He was acquitted of a 2013 assault charge, court records show. Jones was found not guilty following an incident outside a Cincinnati bar in June of that year.

He reached a plea deal in a 2011 case involving charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. The resisting arrest charge was dropped.

At the time of his 2011 arrest, he was on probation in connection with a 2007 no-contest plea to a Las Vegas strip club melee that left three people wounded. He was ordered to do an additional 75 hours of community service.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.