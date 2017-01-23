Loveland residents fighting against new special events fee

The calendar of Special Events in Loveland may be a little more sparse this year now that there is a new $1,500 application fee.

Just about everyone in the community looks forward to the annual opening of the Loveland Farmer's Market in May. However, some fear the parking lot on Broadway will remain empty now that the city has enforced a Special Events Fee.



"We are looking at our fees going up at the Loveland Farmer's Market from $50 to over $20,000." Joe Wahler said.

Wahler is a vendor at the market and is known throughout the city as the Jam Guy. He's concerned because, he and 40 other vendors will now have to pay $500 to set up a booth at the market each year, which doesn't include the $1,500 application fee.

"As far as the Farmer's Market is concerned I can think of 4 vendors out of 40 that can afford to pay that, but they won't. They don't need to. These vendors are sought after," he said.

Wahler said many will take their businesses to surrounding cities to avoid the fee.

City Manager David Kennedy said that they support the different events in the community but it can be taxing on city staff and that is why the $1,500 application fee was added.

"We're trying to find that balance between the events and the impact on the city and that's what we're trying to do," said Kennedy.

After hearing several complaints from businesses that would be affected Kennedy said they are already making changes to the application fee.

"We just put in place on Friday where someone can apply to have that (fee) waived or reduced because the intent is not to be a hardship," he said.



Wahler said that is still not good enough.

"Waiving some fees and not others, no. I want this to be reversed. We're not against paying some fee. We're just against getting hammered like this," he said.

The city manager said those who want to have a special event fee waived will have to fill out an application and it will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.