Police searching for suspects after several car windows smashed by rocks in Walnut Hills

Police are searching for suspects after several residents in Walnut Hills said they had their car windows smashed by rocks over the weekend.

TJ Lonergan said he took a photo of the rock someone through his car window on Friday.

"Well I walked up here and went to click to open it, and then it dawned on me that my window wasn't there...there was glass everywhere," he said.

At least two other people in the area along Kemper and Curtis also told police their car windows were busted out. Police have not said if they have any idea about who may have been responsible.

It's unclear if anyone else had anything stolen. Lonergan said the thief stole a bag of swimwear, which was later found thrown away in the streets.

He said his family love his neighborhood and couldn't imagine living anywhere else. He said next time, he won't leave anything in the car.

"I think it was the bag, and that was my mistake. I'm sure they just walked along and see if the doors are locked and see if they can see anything, and if they can't see anything they move along," Lonergan said.

If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.