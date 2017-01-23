Police: Man found shot inside car at Avondale crash

A man was found shot and critically wounded inside a vehicle that crashed down a ravine late Monday, a Cincinnati police spokesman said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and then a car crash with at least one person trapped in the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue about 10:30 p.m.

According to fire officials on scene, the car window had a bullet hole and an unresponsive man was inside.

The victim was shot in the upper torso and also suffered injuries in the crash, said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.

The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, Saunders said.

