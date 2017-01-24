NB I-71/75 fully reopens after rollover crash in Florence

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is fully open again after a rollover crash closed the right two lanes for several hours early Tuesday.

The highway cleared about 6:15 a.m.

Only the left lane was open overnight once crews responded to the accident about 11:30 p.m. Monday, dispatchers said.

No injuries were reported, they said, but the large vehicle blocked the right two lanes between the Mt. Zion Road and Richwood exits.

Authorities haven't said yet what caused the accident.

All lanes open NB 71/75 north of Richwood. pic.twitter.com/NH4oEX9s8C — FOX19 (@FOX19) January 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.