CVG prepares for Southwest Airlines

The addition of Southwest Airlines at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport means an increase in travelers and the need for more

gates and services, airport officials say.

Four new gates and new concessions are in the plans for Concourse A, where Southwest will be begin service June 4.

Initially, Southwest will operate two gates. The other two will be for future expansion.

CVG representatives say the new concessions have not been determined.

In addition to preparations for the new airline, CVG is moving forward with the design of the new "Consolidated Rental Car Facility."

The structure, which will be adjacent to the main terminal, will provide flyers a one-stop rental car experience, according to airport officials.

All rental car providers will be housed inside the facility, which will be connected to the ticketing and baggage claim areas.

Construction is scheduled for 2018 with completion by 2021.

Another big announcement is expected next week, airport officials say.

They declined to elaborate.

