Fire causes collapse of vacant Avondale home set for demolition

Fire caused a vacant home set for demolition to collapse early Tuesday, Cincinnati firefighters said.
Crews were called to the area of Reading Road and Whittier Street about 2:40 a.m.
When they arrived, they said they found a fully involved, vacant 2 1/2 story building previously occupied as a single family home.
The building, located in the 3100 block of Van Buren Avenue, collapsed within five minutes of their arrival.
Duke Energy was notified and responded due to a downed power line caused by the fire.
The Cincinnati Building Department was also notified and responded.
The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause.
Fire officials said there is no dollar loss associated with this incident since the building was scheduled for demolition for future land development.
