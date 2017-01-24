Man hit by van, critically hurt in Mt. Washington

A 26-year-old man was hit by a van and critically injured Monday afternoon, Cincinnati police said.

Thomas Casey had just gotten off a Metro bus and was trying to cross the 1800 block of Sutton Avenue when a 2002 Ford E350 van hit him as he cleared the front of the bus just before 1 p.m., police said in a prepared statement.

At the time, Casey was in the crosswalk.

He suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the van, William Glener, 49, was not hurt, police said. He wore a seatbelt.

Neither excessive speed nor impairment are factors in this crash, according to police.

The Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate. Any witnesses are asked to call them at 513-352-2514.

