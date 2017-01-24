Tips on how to get a pay raise

Getting a raise is one of the top new year's resolutions every year, but new research suggests less than half of people ask for one!

Data company PayScale surveyed thousands of people to figure out how to best get that pay bump and found that first, you actually have to ask for a raise.

Of those who did ask, 75% got a raise, even if they didn't get exactly what they wanted.

Also, be sure to keep your current salary quiet. When looking for a new job, focus on the salary you want, don't limit yourself to the one you have currently.

Build a case by being specific about what you bring to the table and why you're worth more money.

Finally, negotiate for something outside salary. Vacation days, a more flexible schedule and working from home are all things your employer may budge on.

