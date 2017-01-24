Closet organizing hacks

If you received some new clothes for Christmas or maybe made a New Year's resolution to get organized, Simply Money has some easy hacks that can help you organize your closet.

Using some of the things you already have around your home, you can get your closet in shape in no time.

Cheap package of plastic shower curtain rings on a hanger can organize your tanktops, scarves, belts or even baseball hats.

Drink tab on your hanger allows for space on your rod but you can still hang the same number of items.

Have an issue with certain pieces of clothing that always fall off the hanger? Put rubber bands on each side of the hanger, that will keep them securely in place.

Winter boots are hard to keep in shape. You can buy expensive inserts, or just cut a pool noodle and stick it in the boot, that will help them keep their shape for the fraction of the cost.

If you struggle with getting both you and your kids ready in the morning and out the door on time, put a sweater organizer in their closets. Check the weather on Sundays, put in their clothes for the week. They wake up, pull the clothes out for that day and get dressed, so easy.

The Simply Money point on the best way to organize your closet? Don't buy clothes that you aren't going to wear that are going to clutter your closet and cost you money.



