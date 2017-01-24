Court documents: Teen stole $1K from Middletown church before starting fire

A 16-year-old Middletown boy is facing charges following a fire that badly damaged a church Sunday.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at the Tytus Avenue First Church of God on Tytus Avenue. Officials said it took crews nearly two hours to get the flames under control. Damage was estimated at $450,000, and a 40-year-old box turtle in the offices died in the fire.

The 16-year-old is accused of breaking into the church and stealing $1,000 before starting the fire, according to court documents.

Amid the charred remnants, some members of the church say they can forgive the teen.

“I could forgive, yes. It’s going to be a while before I forget you know and the pain,” said Daycare Office Manager Michele Ferguson.

“We love him and we forgive him, we’re not going to hold anything. Anything we can do to help them we would love to help them,” said Church Pastor Damon Curtis.

Middletown Police announced the new information in the case on Tuesday. The teen, whose name has not been released, is being held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center in Hamilton. He is currently charged with arson and breaking and entering. The boy is also a suspect in two vehicle fires.

Additional charges are expected. Detectives said they may be charging others as a result of the investigation.

The teen made an appearance in Butler County Juvenile Court on Tuesday. A plea was not entered. He's expected back in court Feb. 2.

