Graeter's and Braxton team up for ice cream-flavored beer

The beer will be made with the famous Graeter's black raspberry puree and fresh cocoa nibs. (Photo: Facebook/Braxton Brewing Company)

Two of the most recognizable Cincinnati staples are coming together in one: Craft beer and Graeter's Ice Cream.

Northern Kentucky's Braxton Brewing Company is teaming up with Graeter's for a new brew called Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout.

The beer will be made with the famous Graeter's black raspberry puree and fresh cocoa nibs.

To celebrate the release, Braxton will be holding a party on Friday, Feb. 3, at their brewery on W. 7th Street in Covington.

The beer tapping will begin at 6 p.m. with a special appearance by Bob and Rich Graeter.

Cans will be available and the draft beer will be served in a special glass.

In addition, the Graeter's Ice Cream team will also be handing out free scoops from their new ice cream truck.

The brew is set to hit Kroger shelves on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.