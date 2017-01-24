Florence Police seek to ID Home Depot theft suspect

Police are asking for help to identify a theft suspect.

Detectives released photos showing a man accused of stealing items from Home Depot on January 8. He has a large tattoo on the right side of his neck.

If you recognize him, you're asked to contact Det. Dickhaus at (859) 334-5556 or at michael.dickhaus@florence-ky.gov.

