Police: Oxford man threatened to 'gut' 15-year-old girl

An Oxford man is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl and threatening her life.

Sean Oneill, 24, is facing numerous charges, including extortion, use of a minor in nude material or performance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In December, Oneill made threatening phone calls to a 15-year-old girl's home saying he was going to “come to her house and gut her,” according to a Mason police report.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the victim didn't realize the age of Oneill at first. Once she did she tried to end the relationship and that's when the threats and demands began.

Mason Police began investigating and say Oneill is accused of having a relationship via Facebook with the girl. He reportedly sent the victim sexual messages and nude pictures. He also is accused of demanding nude photos of her, saying he would come hurt her if she didn't send them, documents state.

"He had essentially made a couple of dozen phone calls to her. Had sent her these threatening texts Threatening to stab her if she didn't provide these photographs of herself nude to him, and in response to those threats she decided to do it," Fornshell said.

The police report said the victim sent about three or four photos. Fornshell said Oneill also sent indecent photos of himself to the victim. The report also stated the suspect made numerous calls to the house,

"Unfortunately, it's a problem we are seeing in an increasing amount of in our society where you have adults who are reaching out to juveniles though social media," he said.

Oneill is also facing charges of aggravated menacing and telephone harassment.

He was scheduled for arraignment in Warren County Common Pleas Court Wednesday at 1 p.m.

