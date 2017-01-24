Overhead sign repair on Interstate 74/I-275 scheduled overnight

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Two overhead signs on Interstate 74/I-275 will be repaired in the overnight hours Tuesday.

There will be rolling road closures at interchange of eastbound I-74 to northbound I-275.

The work will begin with various lane closures just east and west of the Great Miami River.

Crews will start by blocking one lane at 9 p.m., then two lanes at 10 p.m.

There will be short-term rolling closures starting at 11 p.m. with all lanes open by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic will be maintained, expect delays in the area.

All road work is contingent upon the weather.

