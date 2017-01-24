Caught on camera: Butler County gas station robbery

The Butler County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a gas station robbery in hopes of identifying the suspect.

It happened at the Sunoco at 6300 Middletown Germantown Rd. on January 20, around 11:30 p.m.

The video shows a man, whose face is covered by panty hose, walk into the store holding what appears to be a handgun. He walks over to the register and eventually grabs cash out of the drawer.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Turner at (513) 785-1238. Or you can submit a tip anonymously here.

