Police: North College Hill woman shot dead after pulling gun during argument

A 26-year-old woman has died following a shooting Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of Salmar Court.

Brianna Ware died of her injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to North College Hill Police.

Police said the shooting is the result of a domestic violence incident.

A man had stopped by the home to pick up some items after a breakup.

"He has a child with another female, they broke up, and that female is now living with Brianna and is now dating Brianna," said North College Hill Police Chief Colonel Ryan Schrand.

The man was in the process of removing items belonging to the child.

"He was over here to exchange property with his ex-girlfriend's new girlfriend for the child, when supposedly she came to the door with an AK pistol," said Chief Schrand. "We did recover the loaded AK-47 pistol."

Police said the man, who has a CCW permit, then pulled out his own gun, shooting her multiple times.

"He had already grabbed clothes, everything like that, so we're not really sure what escalated it to this point," said Chief Schrand. "If he was exchanging property and kids' clothes and things like that, that are all over the front porch and scattered throughout the yard, why did it escalate if he already made one or two trips to the car, and things were civil that way, why did it escalate to this point?"

Police are still investigating to determine exactly what happened. They say the prosecutor's office will ultimately decided whether the shooting was done in self-defense.

The child was not home at the time of the shooting.

