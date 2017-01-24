Police: Suspects stuffed $1K in stolen items down pants

Police are asking for help to find two men accused of stealing items from a store and putting them in their pants.

Detectives released surveillance video, showing the pair walking into the AT&T store on Nov. 12.

Investigators said they stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise by putting it down their pants.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective McCarthy at (859) 655-2018.

