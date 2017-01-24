Police: Suspects stuffed $1K in stolen items down pants - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Suspects stuffed $1K in stolen items down pants

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Newport Police Department) (Newport Police Department)
(Newport Police Department) (Newport Police Department)
(Newport Police Department) (Newport Police Department)
NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -

Police are asking for help to find two men accused of stealing items from a store and putting them in their pants.

Detectives released surveillance video, showing the pair walking into the AT&T store on Nov. 12.

Investigators said they stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise by putting it down their pants.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective McCarthy at (859) 655-2018.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly