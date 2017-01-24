Lane closures on State Route 132 scheduled for Thursday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Utility work will begin on State Route 132 this week, there will be various lane closures during the day on Thursday.

Crews will begin working at the intersection of State Route 132 and Chapel Road.

The work is currently scheduled for Thursday during business hours from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Closures will begin with the northbound lanes of SR 132, on the east side of the roadway.

The road will be closed from just south of Chapel Road continuing to north of Chapel Road.

When the crews complete the work on the northbound side, they will shift to the southbound side.

The closures will be on the west side of SR 132, from north of Chapel Road to south of Chapel Road.

To avoid delays you could use State Route 222 to State Route 125 to State Route 132 to avoid delays.

Traffic will be maintained in the area, expect slow traffic.

All lane closures are contingent upon the weather.

