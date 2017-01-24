Norwood Police asking for help to find credit card theft suspects

Police are asking for help to identify some purse thieves.

Investigators said a purse was stolen from a victim at the Target in Newport, Kentucky.

Immediately after, police said two women showed up at the Nike Store in Rookwood Pavilion, racking up $631.44 on the victim's credit card.

Norwood Police released photos of the suspects in hopes of identifying them.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Jeff Kilby (513) 458-4527.

