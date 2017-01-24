Baby hippo born prematurely at Cincinnati Zoo in stable condition

The Cincinnati Zoo's newest baby hippo is in stable condition after being born six weeks before her due date.

Seventeen-year-old hippo Bibi gave birth early Tuesday morning to a female calf, who was not expected until March. It's the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years

Zoo officials said the calf was receiving critical care from vet and nursery staff since the premature baby was not able to stand to nurse from mom.

"We are giving her fluids and keeping her moist and warm,” said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo. “Her little system is underdeveloped, and getting her to a healthy weight will be a challenge. Vets and animal staff are doing everything they can to get her through this critical time.”

Zoo officials said the baby weighs 29 pounds, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for this species. The normal range is 55-120 pounds.

“She looks like a normal calf but is very, very small. Her heart and lungs sound good and she is pretty responsive to stimuli, but we aren’t sure how developed her muscles and brain are,” said Gorsuch.

When Bibi showed signs of labor, officials said the staff performed an ultrasound that showed a major shift in the baby and confirmed that it was on the way. During the procedure, keepers were able to collect milk from her.

“We’re hoping to get the baby to drink Bibi’s milk and other supplements from a bottle. We’ll continue to milk Bibi so we can provide these important nutrients to the baby and also stimulate production so she’s ready to nurse when the baby is strong enough to be back with mom,” said Gorsuch.

Vets and animal care staff will be providing round-the-clock intensive care for the baby in close proximity to Bibi and Henry, the 35-year-old father of the calf.

It's not been determined how long it will be to get the premature calf on her feet. That developmental must be reached before she can be reunited with Bibi.

This baby made history in utero when Zoo scientists captured the first ever ultrasound image of a Nile hippo fetus earlier this month, confirming that Bibi was pregnant.

The zoo will provide updates on the baby’s condition on its website and on Facebook.

