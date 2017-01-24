UC's Fickell adds to coaching staff

University of Cincinnati Football Head Coach Luke Fickell named offensive line coach Ron Crook and defensive line coach Al Washington to the Bearcats coaching staff Tuesday.

The line coaches join offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Denbrock, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Marcus Freeman, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Doug Phillips, wide receivers coach Joker Phillips, safeties coach Jon Tenuta and director of football sports performance Brady Collins on Fickell’s inaugural staff.

“I’m glad to wrap up a pair of key hires with great coaches like Al and Ron,” Fickell said. “You win and lose football games in the trenches and both bring an intense and physical mindset to their jobs. Looking at our staff top to bottom with a few hires still to come, we have attracted high-quality coaches who can teach the game and lead our student-athletes to success.”

Crook, a 27-year veteran of the coaching ranks, starts his second stint with the Bearcats after serving as a graduate assistant working with the offensive line in 1993. He came to UC after spending four seasons coaching the offensive line at West Virginia. During his time with the Mountaineers, Crook coached five All-Big 12 players and three NFL players. He has also had tenures coaching the offensive lines at Stanford, Harvard, Illinois, West Liberty State, Glenville State, Clarion and West Virginia Tech.

He has coached 35 all-conference players, nine All-Americans, spent five years as a special teams coordinator and three coaching tight ends, has been part of nine championship-winning teams and worked with a pair of teams that made the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Washington is a 10-year coaching vet and spent the past five seasons at his alma mater, Boston College, where he coached defensive line, running backs and special teams. He was the special teams coordinator and defensive line coach in 2016 after mentoring the running backs from 2013-15 and serving as the assistant defensive line and special teams coach in 2012. While at BC, he coached All-American DE Harold Landry and 2013 Heisman Trophy finalist Andre Williams.

Washington has previous coaching stops at Elon, Slippery Rock, NC State and Rensselear Polytechnic Institution (RPI). He was a three-year starter at defensive tackle at BC from 2003-05.

