Bengals sign former St. Xavier linebacker

The Bengals signed St. Xavier High School graduate Bryson Albright to a free agent contract.

Albright, who helped the Bombers to the state semifinals in 2011, played college football at Miami University and spent the 2016 season with the Buffalo Bills. He played in one game with the Bills after signing as a college free agent.

Albright joins the Bengals on a reserve/future contract and will not count against the team’s active list until the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Albright was second-team all-conference for the RedHawks in 2015.

