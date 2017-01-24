Bengals sign former St. Xavier linebacker

A summary of local Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky stories from FOX19, WXIX, 19News. Updated daily!Full Story >
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.Full Story >
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.Full Story >
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.Full Story >
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.Full Story >
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.Full Story >
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.Full Story >
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.Full Story >
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.Full Story >