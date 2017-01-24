NKU president leaving for Ball State University

Northern Kentucky University president Geoffery Mearns will be leaving the university to be the 17th president at Ball State University.

Mearns is leaving NKU after spending more than four years as the president.

He signed a contract with Ball State that begins no later than Aug. 1.

During Mearns’ tenure, the university has also welcomed the most academically prepared and diverse classes in the school’s history, and undergraduate retention rates have increased substantially as a result of concerted effort and a comprehensive plan.

Prior to his arrival at NKU, Mearns was provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Cleveland State University.

