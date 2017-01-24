Bunbury Music Festival reveals 2017 lineup - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Bunbury Music Festival reveals 2017 lineup

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Bunbury organizers have announced Muse and Wiz Khalifa will be two of the headliners for this year's festival at Yeatman's Cove and Sawyer Point.

The June music festival will feature even more headliners and dozens of other acts. See the entire star-studded lineup here.

