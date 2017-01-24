Bengals' Adam Jones to enter anger management, alcohol treatment

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) walks off the field after a 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cincinnati Bengal Adam Jones will enter treatment for anger management and alcohol-related issues sometime this week, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Jones' decision comes one day after police released an expletive-ridden video of the corner back's arrest earlier this month.

The cruiser cam footage shows a handcuffed Jones telling a Cincinnati Police officer “suck my d***,” and “f*** you, b****” multiple times from the backseat of the cop car.

He also tells the officer "I hope you die tomorrow."

Jones, 33, was arrested after an unruly incident at the Millennium Hotel on Jan. 3, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly pushed a man, poked his eye and then refused to cooperate with police.

Once at the jail, Jones spit on a jail nurse as she tried to take his vitals, documents state.

His attorneys, Timothy Schneider and Alex Triantafilou, released a statement Monday saying Jones "is committed to the process of counseling and anger management, in order to ensure that such situations never occur in the future."

The Bengal is "deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct," the statement reads. He went on to apologize to police officers, the Bengals organization and fans in Cincinnati.

Deters said Jones will enter treatment this week, but did not say a specific date.

The NFL has not released a statement on Jones other than to say that his case is under review.

Bengals officials said they're "extremely disappointed" in Adam's behavior. They also offered an apology to the public and fans.

