Jeff Ruby offering reward for information in racially-charged graffiti found at Withrow

Police said a white male sprayed the various racial statements and swastikas on various parts of the Hyde Park school shortly before midnight on Saturday. (Photo provided by Crimestoppers)

Cincinnati restaurant owner Jeff Ruby tweeted Tuesday that he is offering a reward for anyone that can turn in the vandal who spray painted racial slurs and swastikas at Withrow High School over the weekend.

Ruby is offering two seats in his Bengals suite and dinner for two.

2 seats in my @Bengals suite and dinner 4/2 to person who informs police who disgraced our city with racist incident at Withrow HS. ? — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) January 24, 2017

Police said a white male sprayed the various racial statements and swastikas on various parts of the Hyde Park school shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Cincinnati police released surveillance footage of the suspect wanted in connection to the crime.

[Surveillance video shows suspect wanted in racially-charged graffiti at Withrow HS]

Crews worked Sunday afternoon to ensure the hateful messages were removed before students returned to campus Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.