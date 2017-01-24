Body cam video: Man arrested after threatening to shoot employees while holding child

Covington police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said he was threatening to shoot employees inside the Providence Pavilion while holding a small child.

According to police, this was a domestic issue between the suspect, 22-year-old Luke Gable of Covington, and his partner, an employee at the nursing facility, who refused to speak to him.

Police said after she refused to speak to him, Gamble threatened to shoot employees in the building.

"He threatened her over text message that if she did not come down and speak with him, then he was going to start shooting people in the building," Lt. Col. Brian Steffen said.

Police then entered the building to confront him. Gamble ran from officers while still holding the child.

Gamble passed the child to an employee before exiting the building where he was quickly taken into custody, police said.

"Just so happened to be at the daycare that's located inside the building, so they just took the child inside and business as usual for them," Steffen said.

Officers searched the grounds, and the interior of the building, but found no weapons.

No weapons were found on Gamble.

The child was unharmed.

Gamble was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center where he was charged with wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

