Police: Alcohol a factor in fatal Dearborn County crash

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a person on Sparta Pike in Dearborn County Tuesday night.

According to police, the accident happened in the 12900 block of Sparta Pike just off of SR 350 near Moores Hill around 6:30 p.m.

A minivan driver was likely intoxicated when he crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge Neon, according to ISP.

Authorities identified the driver of the Dodge as Steve Ahaus, 48, of Moores Hill, Indiana. Ahaus was pronounced dead at the scene.

The striking driver had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, ISP said. The Dearborn County Prosecutor's office will decide whether to file charges against the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

