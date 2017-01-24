Police: Alcohol a factor in fatal Dearborn County crash

Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.Full Story >
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.Full Story >
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.Full Story >
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.Full Story >