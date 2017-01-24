ATF agents arrest 6 in Sharonville for narcotics, firearms violations

Police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served outstanding warrants in Sharonville on Tuesday and arrested six people.

An ATF spokesperson told FOX19 NOW that a total of six arrest warrants and four search warrants were served all over the area by local police agencies and the ATF.

Several officers were on Lebanon Road near the I-275 interchange conducting the investigation and executing arrest warrants.

There were no reported injuries or additional incidents at the scene.

Daniel Flemmings, Manchez Dowdell, Dominique Griffith, Dexter Wright, Derrick Heard and Curtis Howard were were arrested for narcotics and firearms violations.

This is an ongoing investigation.

