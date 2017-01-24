Children's Home of Northern Kentucky hoping for visit from Garth Brooks

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is still in Cincinnati for a few more shows this weekend. A group in NKY is hoping that he can work another stop into his schedule for the kids.

"We don't have bad kids. We have kids that have had bad things happen to them,” said Jesse Knuckles of the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky.

The home is making a social media plea for Brooks to drop by and give them a visit.

Officials made a post on their Facebook Monday.

"This would be a huge surprise for them,” Knuckles said.

Lately, some of the children living at the facility have taken a liking to a therapeutic drumming class. On top of that, many of them have taken a liking to learning other forms of music.

“It's a way for them to flush out everything else that's going on in their world,” Knuckles told FOX19 NOW.

Some of the children living at the home have been abused, neglected or fighting substance abuse.

"Garth Brooks makes the world a more beautiful place by his music. I would hope to think the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky makes the world a more beautiful place by extending care and treatment to trauma victims,” said Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky CEO Rick Wurth.

The plan is a social media barrage of sorts to get Brooks’ attention so he hopefully comes to pay the kids, ages 7 to 17, a visit.



"I think Garth's visit would help us to shine a spotlight on the way we build bridges to better futures,” Wurth told FOX19 NOW.

Head to the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky Facebook page for more information, and how you can help.

