West Chester residents upset about fiscal officer's comments on social media

Some people living in West Chester are angry about what an elected official posted online, but the fiscal officer is standing by his comments.



West Chester fiscal officer Bruce Jones shared a post on his personal Facebook page about the women's march that took place in many different cities across the United States over the weekend.



The post that he shared called for women to name one right men have that women do not.



A woman commented on Jones' post stating that she lives with inequality every day.



She and Jones went back and forth for several comments.

At one point, Jones writes "YOU THINK YOU'RE GOING TO CENSOR ME BECAUSE I'M A MAN! YOU are ILL! Now be off - back to the asylum."

The woman responded, "I think I'm offering a respectful rebuttal and opportunity for dialogue."



The conversation continued, with Jones eventually posting:

"Thank you for affirming my point with Your obsession with "alternative facts." Just look at yourself! Obsessed! And it affirms society's recognition of this phenomenon: They're obsessed with equality above all else, as if they'd recognize it though it's all around them. Something happened to them and now they're jaded, broken people with varying degress of mental illness, impairing their ability to be rational. Perhaps in a moment of clarity you'll see in your microscopic, self obsessed definition of "equality" the bodybags of serviceMEN who died so you could have Affirmative Action, free access to judicial recourse, child abortion on demand, and organize protests where you drag your (living) child around, dressed like a vagina, while carrying a sign, "F__k Trump." So righteous. ... maybe not nearly quite so healthy after all. Meanwhile, OUR Movement will move Forward helping fostering opportunity for millions of America. By the way, good luck with that transvestite alliance. Geez."

Those words have some people upset.

"I absolutely felt his comments were sexist," Andrea Henderson, a resident, said.

"[I] saw it as a blatant attack against women and also very derogatory against people with mental disabilities," Shannon Villalba, who lives in West Chester, said.

Jones has also worked as a realtor with Coldwell Banker, but on Tuesday, the company tweeted "We have learned more about this situation & have decided to disassociate with Mr. Jones. We respect all people & don't condone hate speech."

The company also gave FOX19 Now this statement:

At Coldwell Banker West Shell we believe in equal rights and opportunities for all. Regardless of personal or political viewpoints, we support a culture of dignity and respect and we do not condone hate speech. As such, we have disassociated with Mr. Jones.

At Tuesday night's West Chester Township Trustee meeting, several people took to the podium to talk about Jones' posts. Some asked for a public apology or a resignation.

One person said, "some of the comments that he made were extremely offensive to a lot of people."

When asked if he is sexist as some people have alleged, Jones said, "It's not true, and the extremists don't have to tell the truth. That's what makes us extremists. Haters will be haters."

Jones also took time to address the crowd at the trustee meeting.

"I regret any comment that's rightfully attributed to me that offended them. After all, we have a shared interest in equality for other mothers and daughters and fathers and sons," he said.

Jones also gave FOX19 NOW this statement: "Reasonable minds would easily conclude I said absolutely nothing disparaging about women on my Personal Facebook page. Zero. In fact, I said 'I want equality too.' The extremists and my political enemies are the haters and haters gonna hate. Otherwise, we’re all in this together. Our country must now focus on prosperity for all, and reasonable people must lead this charge."

People who are defending Jones online wrote he has the right to his opinions, and that they applaud him for being honest.



Township leaders told our media partner the Cincinnati Enquirer that they are not endorsing his comments.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.