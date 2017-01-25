Museum Center restoration well underway as Star Wars exhibit looms

If you have passed by Union Terminal lately, it’s likely you noticed a change in its appearance.

The two-year restoration project is well underway, scaffolding is up and museums have been gutted.

THIS MORNING: We're getting an update on the restoration of the @CincyMuseum Plus, more details on the @starwars exhibit coming soon! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jmhlTFKPeH — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 25, 2017

On the exterior of the iconic structure, crews are working to remove brick and limestone for repair and to address the steel underneath.

Inside the building, work on the Cincinnati History Museum and Museum of Natural History & Science has begun.

LOOK: This is the current state of the history/science museums @CincyMuseum as they undergo restoration. We're giving you a look on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8oCl6DNdgJ — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 25, 2017

In the month ahead, crews will continue to remove the windows of the building to be repaired and cleaned.

According to Museum Center Spokesperson Cody Hefner, this is the first time in the terminal’s existence that the windows will be cleaned.

Work on the fountain and plaza will get underway as well.

Currently, photographs are being taken of the fountain ahead of its disassembly to assist in the reassembly.

Also, the exterior limestone will continue to be cleaned and masons continue to apply new mortar to the limestone joints.



Completion of the restoration is scheduled for November 2018. For more information, click here.

During construction, the special exhibits hall remains open and there’s plenty to see.

A new exhibit announced this week is expected to be out of this world.

"Star Wars and the Power of Costume" will transport visitors to a galaxy far, far away.

The exhibit will feature 60 iconic costumes from the seven Star Wars films when it opens May 25.

It will uncover the challenges in designing the costumes, the intricate process of creating costumes and will highlight the artistry of George Lucas and costume designers.

Visitors can expect to see among exhibits:

robes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker

Darth Vader's complex breathing apparatus

Stormtrooper suits

gowns of Queen Amidala

More details here.

