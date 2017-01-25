Police: Driver heading home from bar crashes near house, cited with OVI

A driver police say they suspect was intoxicated as he drove home from a bar crashed his vehicle on a front lawn, right at the front steps.

Christopher Montgomery, 40, of Delhi Township was cited with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and then released "to a sober person," said Delhi Township Police Sgt. Jim Wergers.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle crashed into a house in the 4400 block of Delhi Road about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Wergers said.

When officers arrived, however, they found Montgomery's sport utility vehicle at a stop on the front lawn of the residence, right at the front steps and inches from the door.

The building itself was not hit, and no one was hurt, Wergers said.

A preliminary police investigation concluded Montgomery's SUV clipped another SUV before crashing onto the front lawn, he said.

Officers also determined at the time of the crash, Montgomery was driving westbound on Delhi Road as he headed home from "some bar on Wooster Pike," Wergers added.

