Report: Brent Spence No. 2 on Trump's priority list

President Donald Trump's administration ranks the Brent Spence Bridge No. 2 on a list of about 50 nationwide transportation projects, according to a document obtained by the "Kansas City Star" and McClatchy Washington Bureau and reported Tuesday.

Trump made this a campaign issue and repeatedly said in speeches, including at a stop in Wilmington, he would replace the bridge.

The Brent Spence Bridge is ranked only behind a $12 billion passenger-rail "Gateway Program" project in New York and New Jersey.

The 54-year-old bridge links Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Kentucky along Interstate 75 over the Ohio River. It not only carries traffic through the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, it also is a vital link for north-south commerce between Michigan and Florida.

The bridge originally was created to carry 80,000 vehicles per day but now carries more than 150,000 vehicles daily and is projected to carry 20,0000 each day by 2030, according to a bridge truck ban study by Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI), the region's lead transportation planning agency.

"The interstate highway bridge was built in 1963 and is carrying twice its original capacity," reads the document, titled "Emergency & National Security Projects.

"There are no shoulders on the bridge and the lanes are too narrow for today's traffic. It is the major cause of delays on I-75 and the site of numerous fatal auto accidents. The (Federal Highway Administration) ranks it as the 15th worst bridge in the country."

The document puts the estimated cost at $2.5 billion and all the projects, including the Brent Spence, at about $137.5 billion. They are intended to be funded by private investments and the federal government.

It's not clear if the document is a draft or final version as the new administration tries to determine its investment priorities, though Trump is noted on it as "President-Elect," indicating it was written after he won in November.

So far, the White House is not commenting.

It's also now clear exactly how the bridge would be rehabilitated, though the document states 2,200 jobs would be created. It also says engineering and permitting for the project are "in progress."

Last week, the U.S. Department of Treasury released a report ranking the replacement of the Brent Spence Bridge as one of America's top transportation infrastructure megaprojects.

And last year, "The Hill" named the bridge one of the top five infrastructure emergencies in the country.

