Crews on scene of crash involving semi in Springdale

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
SPRINGDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Crews are on scene of a crash with two injuries reported on Ohio 747 north of Crescentville Road, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

A semi tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle was involved in the accident about 6 a.m. Wednesday, right in front of a Thornton's gas station, a dispatcher said.

One of the vehicles is disabled with heavy damage on the driver's side.

Two people are reported injured. Paramedics are on scene assessing them.

