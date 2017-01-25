Police: Man hit victim in head with aluminum baseball bat

A 33-year-old man is accused of attacking another man with an aluminum baseball bat, causing serious injuries.

Ronald Alexander is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County judge at 9 a.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the jail on a felonious assault charge about 12:30 a.m.

According to Cincinnati police, Alexander was involved in a verbal altercation with another man that escalated into a physical fight outside a residence on Jan. 7.

After the fight was over, witnesses said Alexander retrieved an aluminum baseball bat from inside his residence, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

He returned outside and struck the other man from behind in his head, causing "serious physical injuries," records show.

Witnesses identified Alexander as the man who attacked the victim with the baseball bat.

Police did not indicate in court records what sparked the incident or the exact location.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.