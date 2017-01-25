Court record: Woman admits to Downtown shooting, says victim molested her at young age

A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times and critically injured near Government Square in the heart of downtown Cincinnati Wednesday.

Court records show the suspect, Ceira King 25, admitted to the shooting and told investigators she targeted him because he molested her at a young age.

Her bond was set at $500,000 in a brief court appearance Thursday morning. She is held at the Hamilton County jail on one count of attempted murder.

Cincinnati police took her into custody shortly after shots rang out in the busy Downtown area near Government Square off Walnut and Fifth streets just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers shut down the are while a manhunt ensued for the suspect.

The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar also briefly suspended service Downtown.

Officers spotted King running across Fountain Square, said police spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders.

When they caught up with her at Eight and Walnut streets, she had a .380 semi-automatic handgun, he said.

The victim, whose name was not released, is being treated for life-threatening injuries at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition Wednesday night, Saunders said.

He was shot several times in the neck, chest and body with a .380 semi-automatic handgun, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

The suspect, they also wrote, "admitted to trying to kill the victim due to her claim that she was molested by the victim at a young age."

