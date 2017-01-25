McDonald's to give away 10,000 limited edition bottles of Big Mac sauce

McDonald's to give away 10,000 bottles of special sauce. (Source: Facebook)

McDonald’s is changing to be better meet the needs of their customers - including innovations for one of our most iconic menu items: the Big Mac.

To celebrate, McDonald’s will be sharing limited edition bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce with fans.

Ten thousand bottles of the beloved Big Mac Special Sauce will be available on Jan. 26 at participating restaurants nationwide and on McDonald’s social channels.

Quantities will vary per location.

McDonald's has introduced the Big Mac Special Sauce Finder iMessage app to help Big Mac fans find participating locations.

The giveaway follows the introduction of the restaurant's Mac Jr. and Grand Mac burgers. The new sandwiches will be available through March 20.

