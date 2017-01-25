Restaurateur raises award to $10K for tips in girl’s slaying - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Restaurateur raises award to $10K for tips in girl’s slaying

Alexandrea Thompson, photo provided. Alexandrea Thompson, photo provided.
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Restaurateur Jeff Ruby is raising a reward connected to the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in Mt. Auburn.

Alexandrea Thompson and her father, 39, were shot inside a home in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue on Jan. 18, according to homicide investigators.

Cincinnati Crime Stoppers offered up a $1,000 reward last week. Then, Mayor John Cranley and Councilmember Christopher Smitherman upped it to $2,500 before Ruby stepped in.

He plans to raise the reward to $10,000, he tweeted on Wednesday.

Police have not released a possible motive or said if the victims knew their attackers. Three black men were seen fleeing the home after the shooting, officials said.

Services for Alexandrea will be held this weekend.

Visitation will take place at Spring Grove Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

This is the second time in one week that Ruby has lent a hand in local crime-fighting.

On Tuesday, he offered a reward to help catch the suspect who painted racial slurs and swastikas on Withrow High School.

He offered two seats in his Bengals suite and dinner for two at his restaurant. 

Ruby owns several well-known steakhouses in Cincinnati.

