Cincinnati releases 2016 crime report

Cincinnati Police released annual crime statistics before city council members Wednesday.

Overall, the city praised the department's progress on crime.

Property crimes have been steady declining since 2011, compared to that year, 2016 saw a 25 percent reduction, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. These crimes were down 6 percent in 2016 as compared to 2015. Violent crime statistics aren't quite as dramatic. Across the city, the numbers of violent crimes have remained steady with less than 1 percent change for the past three years. The last significant drop in violent crime came between 2013 and 2014 which saw an 11 percent drop.

See the entire report and presentation here

Property crimes include theft, car theft, burglary and breaking and entering. Violent crimes include aggravated assault, robbery, rape and homicides that don't fall under the traffic code.

"I ran for Mayor because I believe that all Cincinnatians deserve to live in a safe neighborhood. I've spent the last three years working with our administration to deliver on that promise, and I am pleased that our work is paying off," Mayor John Cranley said in statement. "I could not be more proud of Chief Eliot Issac’s leadership and our officers' relentless efforts to make our city a safer place."

In 2016, 2,351 violent crimes were reported by the department. Based on the U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2015, that is one violent crime for every 126 people in the city. In 2011, one person in every 102 experienced a violent crime.

After historically high numbers in 2015, shootings were less frequent in 2016, but this could be seen as return to normal numbers. In 2015, 479 fatal and non-fatal shooting occurred, while 426 occurred in 2016, an 11 percent drop. However, 2011 and 2013 both saw 427 shootings, and there were lower dips in 2012 and 2014, with 374 and 375 shootings, respectively.

Over the past five years shooting numbers have been a roller coaster-like course, dropping one year and rising the next.

The CPD reported 62 homicides in 2016 versus the 71 reported in 2015. However, the 2016 total is within six percent of the average number of homicides seen in the previous five years. These statistics do not include police intervention killings or deaths that were ruled to have taken place in self-defense.

Here's a quick statistical breakdown of the types of homicides:

Thirty-five homicide victims, or 57 percent of the total, had extensive criminal history or were involved in criminal activity when they died.

Twenty-seven victims had limited criminal history or were not involved in a crime when they were killed.

Of the victims with ties to crime, 12 were killed as a result of retribution and 10 were killed during sudden personal disputes.

Seven homicides were a result of domestic violence. Six of those victims were female.

Witnesses assisted police with 30 homicide investigations.

Police said the families of every homicide victim have engaged with victim's advocate services.

A total of 87 percent of all homicides reported since 2011 were a result of gun violence.

Cincinnati saw fewer homicides than Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis and Louisville, according to the department.

District-by-district crime breakdown

The Cincinnati Police Department also broke down crime by police district. There are six districts that cover the city.

Violent crime fell or remained nearly flat in all but District 3, covering Westwood, East, West and Lower Price Hill and several other neighborhoods.

Violent crime jumped up nearly 8 percent in District 3 in 2016 over 2015.

District 2, covering Cincinnati's East Side, saw the biggest drop in violent crime with a reduction of 15 percent.

Property crime has dropped in all districts except District 1, which is made up of Queensgate, West End and Over-the-Rhine, but District 1 sees less property crime others districts.

Since 2011, District 3 has seen the most property crime, but last year saw the biggest reduction in this type of crime, down 12 percent over 2015 and 21 percent drop since 2011.

In 2016, CPD closed 62 percent of cases. The department considers a case closed after an arrest, the death of the offender, if prosecution is declined or if a suspect is awaiting grand jury presentation. In 2015, 70 percent of cases were closed.

The crimes reported Wednesday are considered "Part 1" crimes, which are defined by the FBI as part of the "Universal Crime Reporting Program." The FBI collects the same sets of data from nearly 18,000 city, university and college, county, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies on a voluntarily basis.

Cincinnati Enquirer's Cameron Knight reported this story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.