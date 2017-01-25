Several pounds of marijuana delivered to wrong address - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Several pounds of marijuana delivered to wrong address

Posted by Rob Williams, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
@Columbus_Police @Columbus_Police
(FOX19) -

Police in Indiana are searching for the owner of several pounds of marijuana after the wrong person received it. 

Police said a resident of Columbus contacted them after 5.5 pounds of weed was dropped off at the wrong address. 

"Looking for owner of 5.5 pounds of marijuana delivered to the wrong address today. Stop by the police station to claim. Don't forget your ID," the Columbus Indiana Police Department tweeted.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly