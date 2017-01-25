Several pounds of marijuana delivered to wrong address

Police in Indiana are searching for the owner of several pounds of marijuana after the wrong person received it.

Police said a resident of Columbus contacted them after 5.5 pounds of weed was d ropped off at the wrong address.

"Looking for owner of 5.5 pounds of marijuana delivered to the wrong address today. Stop by the police station to claim. Don't forget your ID," the Columbus Indiana Police Department tweeted.

