You will soon be able to run red lights in Ohio... but there's a catch

In March, a new law going into effect will allow Ohioans to run red lights – kind of.

House Bill 154 allows drivers to go through red lights if they believe the signal is malfunctioning.

Law firm Rittgers & Rittgers said the law does require the driver to do certain things prior to running the light.

Drivers must, “properly stop at the intersection before entering it, yield the right of way to all approaching vehicles, and exercise ordinary care while proceeding through the intersection,” the blog post states.

According to the law firm, a driver could still be cited if they cause an accident running the light if in fact it was functioning properly.

Drivers are asked to call police if you spot a traffic light that isn’t working.

The law takes effect on March 21.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.