Neighbors: Flyer falsely accuses Mason woman of being a terrorist

Residents of a Mason subdivision aren't happy about a flyer that's circulating around the neighborhood.

The flyer falsely accuses a woman in the neighborhood of being a terrorist, residents say. The paper was distributed to mailboxes off Kings Mills Road.

The woman's personal information, which FOX19 NOW is hiding to protect her identity, is on the handout, including her name, her address, her picture and a map that pinpoints exactly where she lives.

"If they really were concerned that something was going on, I would assume that they would take it to a law enforcement agency," Cyndi Ritter, who was upset about the flyers, said. "But, since that didn't happen, that automatically says hate crime to me."

On the back of the flyer is a news article from 2003. The article mentions Cincinnati police shutting down a crime ring and charging dozens of people for reportedly sending millions of dollars to the Middle East.

The person behind the flyer claims the neighborhood woman has connections to that incident. However, FOX19 NOW searched court records and found no evidence to support the claim.

"People out of fear and ignorance are becoming fearful of people who do not look like them," Ritter said.

Mason police said a concerned neighbor alerted them to the situation, and they are now looking into it.

Investigators said that distributing flyers is not a crime, but they are working to find out who created them.

People in the community are angry and are worried that this could create a dangerous situation for the woman and her family and could cause panic for no reason.

"I would like her to know that we stand with her, we stand by her, we stand for her," Ritter said. "If she's scared, just know that we've got her back and that we are not going to allow this behavior to happen in our community."

FOX19 NOW reached out to the woman listed on the flyer several times, but has not heard back.

Neighbors said that the woman told them she's aware of the flyers and is very thankful for the support. She also told neighbors the allegations are false.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.