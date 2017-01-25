Grieving father of 9-year-old shot and killed asks killers 'I just want to know why'

Standing outside the steps of his home adorned with candles, teddy bears and well wishes, the father of a 9-year-old girl shot and killed in Mount Auburn spoke with FOX19 NOW.

At one point tears began to run down his face as he stopped and reflected on the events that took place inside the house that killed his daughter on Jan. 18.

“I just want to know why? Why? What do you want? What did I do?” Alex Thompson said when asked what would he say to the person who took his daughter's life.

Thompson spoke with his arm still wrapped in a sling, as he said he was shot four times while trying to protect his daughter who the family calls “Sissy.”

One of his other children answered the door last Wednesday when he said three to four people came barging in when she tried to close it.

“My daughter said they asked her for weed and money... and I don’t sell drugs,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he was upstairs in the house filling out job applications and began playing a video game as he heard a cry from his daughter.

“She was calling me and said, 'daddy,' and I’m like 'what,' and I turn to the other side and I see the guy covering her mouth with a gun to her head," he said.

When Thompson saw a chance, he took it and tried to wrestle the gun out of the killers hands. He was hoping his daughter would run out of the room, but she took cover behind him. Thompson was shot four times and the family believes the bullet went through him striking 9-year-old Alexandrea. killing her.

“Why? Why?” he said raising his voice. “Why would you bring my daughter upstairs? You could have just went and pointed the gun at me."

Thompson said he has no idea who the suspects are and his daughter told him it was three or four people.

“Was this random or did they have the wrong house,” he said. “Who tries to rob somebody who’s got nine kids."

Police have not said if they have any suspects.

When FOX19 NOW reached out to police they said there is no update on the case.

Restaurateur Jeff Ruby, owner of the famed Jeff Ruby Steakhouse, is now offering $10,000 to information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever is behind the murder.

The family has made funeral arrangements at Spring Grove Cemetery located at 4521 Spring Grove Avenue. The family said it's open to the public. The viewing is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service after that.

Thompson thanks the community for their support with the marches and vigils.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family during this difficult time.

