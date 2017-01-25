Report: Reds sign veteran RHP Scott Feldman

The Reds signed veteran right-hander Scott Feldman to a one-year deal, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.



Feldman, 34 years old, has spent 12 years in the majors with the Rangers, Cubs, Orioles, Astros and most recently the Blue Jays.



In 2016, with the Astros and Blue Jays, Feldman held a 7-4 record with a 3.97 ERA appearing in 40 games, including 5 starts. Feldman has a career 4.40 ERA over his 12 seasons in the league as a starter and reliever.



Feldman’s one-year deal is worth $2.3 million, but could max out at $4.5 million with incentives. The deal has been confirmed by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.



Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.