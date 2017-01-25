Hamilton County Board of Elections reviewing voter fraud

President Donald Trump is calling for a major investigation into voter fraud alleging that several ballots were cast illegally. This past month the Hamilton County Board of Elections has been reviewing its procedures after the November Election.

The Director at the Hamilton Board of Elections, Sherry Poland tells FOX19 NOW that it is a standard procedure. After every election they review the process to make sure ballots have not been cast illegally. While they did come across a few red flags, she tells us the system is not broken.

More than 400,000 voters in Hamilton County came out to cast their ballots during the recent election.

One of those proud voters is Katrina Newman-Mckoy. She supports a voter fraud investigation after she found out her son, Vincent Bankhead, who tragically died six years ago was registered to vote in this year's election.

"There were two of the Board of Election workers that came and knocked on my door and showed me a copy of the voter registration and with my son's information on it with his address," said Newman-Mckoy.

The scribbled signature on the registration form, which is very different from the original signature is what alerted the staff at the Board of Elections.

"The fact that they would go to a deceased person's records and pretty much bring them back to life to vote in the elections is what makes me furious," she said.

It's still unknown how it happened, but the fraudulent registration was removed from the voter rolls before election day.

Poland tells us that the Board of Elections is currently reviewing 75 "irregular incidents" stemming from the recent election. Many times voters aren't trying to vote twice. In most cases the voter may be afraid that he or she mailed an absentee ballot out too late, so the voter shows up to vote in person. There are safeguards in place to prevent a person from voting twice.

Newman-Mckoy tells us she still has faith in the election system and but supports an investigation.

"So it won't happen again, so no other families won't go through it. They don't think about the families members that are left to have to relive that persons death all over again," she said.

The Director of the Board of Elections tells us that they plan to have their review wrapped up on Feb. 7 and they will release their finding in that meeting at 8:30 a.m.

Poland says anyone found guilty of voter fraud will be prosecuted.

