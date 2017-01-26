Police: Club dance floor fight led up to fatal shooting, 2 cousins arrested

Shawndre Houston and Keonta Hardy (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Two men face charges in connection with the homicide of a 36-year-old Cincinnati man fatally shot at a Springdale nightclub this week.

Shawndre Houston, 33, is held at the Hamilton County jail on one count of aggravated murder for the shooting death of David Salter II.

Houston's cousin, Keonta Hardy, 22, was charged with obstructing justice.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday at Indulge VSP Lounge, 340 Glensprings Dr., just off Interstate 275.

The property owner declined comment and ordered media off the premises.

According to court records, the men were at the nightclub when a fight broke out on the dance floor between Houston and Salter.

Police did not say what sparked the argument, but Houston's jail mug shot show he has a fresh black eye.

Club bouncers quickly stopped the fight and separated the two men, police wrote in a sworn statement filed with Hamilton County Municipal Court.

That document provides the following account of events:

Salter's friends began to assault Houston. This fight pushed the group to the rear of the bar, where the bouncers broke it up again.

During this exchange, the bouncers restrained Houston while the others repeatedly hit him in the face.

Houston left the nightclub through a side door with Hardy. They joined another cousin, Laray Bush, in a 2003 gray Hyundai Sonata.

Houston drove the trio around the exterior of the club once and was driving around the building for a second time when he pulled up next to Salter.

Once he stopped the vehicle, Houston fired five shots out of the driver's door window, striking Salter two to three times.

Houston sped out of the parking lot and exited south onto Ohio 4.

Springdale firefighters responded to the club along with police. They treated Salter and transported him to Bethesda North Hospital.

He was taken into surgery in an attempt to save his life, but doctors ultimately pronounced him dead.

Shortly after, police received information that the gunshots were fired by someone inside a 2002, 2003 or 2004 gray Hyundai Sonata.

Witnesses also told police the shooters were in a fight with the victim in the nightclub.

That information was broadcast across all Hamilton County police radios.

Shortly after, a Greenhills police officer spotted the vehicle and pulled it over in a traffic stop in the area of Winton Road and Cherry Blossom Lane.

Springdale police responded and determined photos from the club's surveillance system identified Houston, who was still driving, as the same person who fought with Salter.

Officers took all three men in the car to the Springdale police station.They read the men their Miranda rights.

"Houston refused to allow us to finish giving him his rights," police wrote in the sworn statement," while Hardy and Bush were both given their rights and questioned after they waived their rights in writing."

