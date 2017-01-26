Reds Caravan hits the road ahead of Crosstown Shootout

Two major sports events are unfolding in the Tri-State Thursday: The Reds Caravan and Crosstown Shootout.

Four separate caravan groups will hit the road at 9 a.m. for a four-day tour to build excitement for the upcoming major league baseball season.

Fans at each stop will be able to meet current and former players, front office staff and Reds broadcasters.

They also can ask questions, get autographs and take pictures with Reds alumni and minor leaguers.

[Full details and the Caravan's schedule listed below]

Then, tonight, the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University will face off in one of the biggest basketball games of the season in the 2017 Crosstown Shootout.

The annual rivalry will take center court at 7 p.m. Thursday inside UC's Fifth Third Arena.

Leading up to the game, UC students have been standing guard on campus making sure that Xavier fans don't deface their statue of Cincinnati Bearcats and college basketball legend Oscar Robertson.

The statue fell victim to the prank in 2015, much to the chagrin of UC fans.

This match-up is one with decades of history.

The first game between the two teams was recorded back in the 1920s.

The Crosstown Shootout rivalries are always intense.

This year will be no different, especially since both teams will be ranked: Cincinnati at No. 19, Xavier at No. 24.

Reds Caravan Lineup:

North Tour:

Columbus, Lima, Dayton, Hamilton

South Tour:

Louisville, Nashville, Bowling Green, Lexington

East Tour:

Athens, Charleston, Parkersburg/Vienna, Ashland

West Tour:

Muncie, Evansville, Bloomington, Indianapolis

The four tours will join Sunday at the Florence Mall for the Caravan’s Finale celebration.

Mall doors will open at 9 a.m.

A question and answer session will start at 11 a.m.

Meet-and-greets are set for noon to 2 p.m.

All stops are free and open to the public.

Opening Day 2017 is just a few months away on April 3.

The Reds will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park.

